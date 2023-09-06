Hundreds of hopeful fans gathered outside the Hackney Empire to catch a quick glimpse of The Rolling Stones as they arrived to unveil details of their new album "Hackney Diamonds".

Band members Sir Mick Jagger, Keith Richards and Ronnie Wood were interviewed about the new material on Wednesday in Hackney, east London, by US talk show host Jimmy Fallon.

This will be the first album since 2005 and also since the death of the band's longtime drummer Charlie Watts in August 2021.

Keith Richards said: “Ever since Charlie is gone it’s different, he’s number four".

Sir Mick added there are 12 tracks on the album and while most featured new drummer Steve Jordan, there are two tracks recorded in 2019 with Watts.

Charlie Watts died in 2021 Credit: Ian West/PA

Explaining why it has been 18 years since the last album of original songs, Sir Mick joked they had been doing “other things”, but added: “Maybe we were a bit too lazy, so we said let’s put a deadline. We had this chat and said let’s make this record at Christmas and finish it by Valentine’s Day.”

The new album has already left its mark around London with Hackney tube being temporarily renamed "Hackney Diamonds" in anticipation of the LP.

In a conversation about the title, Keith Richards said: “We were flinging ideas around for titles and went from Hit And Run to Smash And Grab and we came up with Hackney Diamonds, which is variations of them both and we are a London band.”

The legendary frontman Sir Mick Jagger told the audience that the band will be releasing a single titled "Angry" which will have an accompanying video which will feature US actress Sydney Sweeney.

Speaking at the event she said of being asked to feature: “I freaked out and called my family and brought my mom.”

She added: “This is the biggest thing ever. I didn’t know it was going to be the first single but I love the song, it’s stuck in my head.”

