Five former Met Police officers plead guilty over racist WhatsApps

Five former Metropolitan Police officers have pleaded guilty at Westminster Magistrates’ Court to sending grossly offensive racist messages on WhatsApp, including about the Duchess of Sussex.

Robert Lewis, 62, of Camberley, Surrey, admitted eight counts of sending by public communication grossly offensive racist messages. He retired from the Met in May 2015 and became a Home Office official before he was dismissed for gross misconduct last November, according to the government department.

Anthony Elsom, 67, of Bournemouth, Dorset, pleaded guilty to three counts of sending by public communication grossly offensive racist messages. He retired from the Met in May 2012.

Peter Booth, 66, of Llandeilo, Carmarthenshire, pleaded guilty to four counts of sending by public communication grossly offensive racist messages. He retired from the Met in April 2001.

Alan Hall, 65, of Stowmarket, Suffolk, entered guilty pleas to three counts of sending by public communication grossly offensive racist messages. He retired from the Met in June 2015.

Trevor Lewton, 65, of Swansea, South Wales, pleaded guilty to one count of sending by public communication grossly offensive racist messages. He retired from the Met in August 2009.

