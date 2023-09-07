Serving Met officer appears in court charged with rape and threatening to kill

A serving Metropolitan Police officer has appeared in court charged with rape and threatening to kill after a woman was allegedly attacked and forced into a car.

Pc Cliff Mitchell, 23, did not give an indication of plea at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday to six counts of rape, one count of making threats to kill and one count of breaching a non-molestation order.

District judge Briony Clarke sent the case to Croydon Crown Court on October 5.

The force said it began an investigation on Tuesday afternoon this week after a call from a member of the public who had found a distressed woman in Hackbridge, south-west London.

This is an active investigation and inquiries continue at pace Stuart Cundy, Met Police

A Met statement said: “Officers were told the woman had been attacked inside a property by a man who subsequently forced her into a car.”

Mitchell, from Putney, south-west London, was not on duty when he was subsequently arrested over the incident.

He was charged on Thursday before appearing in court.

Met Deputy Assistant Commissioner Stuart Cundy said: “These are horrific allegations and the victim is being supported by specially trained officers.

“Officers from the Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards are investigating.

“This is an active investigation and inquiries continue at pace.

“The arrest of a serving police officer on suspicion of such serious offences is extremely concerning and I recognise will cause considerable concern among London’s communities.

“I share those concerns and have made an immediate referral to the Independent Office for Police Conduct.”

Mitchell is a member of the Met’s West Area Basic Command Unit and has been suspended from duty.