Tap above to watch The Late Debate with Simon Harris

On September's edition of The Late Debate, after the controversial ULEZ expansion we hear why why we haven't heard the last of the bitter row over the pollution charge dividing Londoners. Plus, the demise of London's Oxford Street and the ambitious plan to turn things round - but will it work? And how will the government get a grip on the concrete crisis which has closed some London schools and left parents wondering if their children are safe?

Joining Political Correspondent Simon Harris on the panel this month are:

Labour MP for Brent Central, Dawn Butler

Minister for London and Sutton and Cheam MP, Paul Scully

Liberal Democrat business and treasury spokesperson and Richmond Park MP, Sarah Olney

