Londoners who were in Morocco during last week's earthquake have shared their experiences of falling houses and panic.

Aza Lemmer who lives near St James Park was staying in Souk near Marrakech when the earthquake hit. He was walking home when he suddenly heard a blast that was so loud he initially thought it was a terrorist attack.

When he saw bricks falling and buildings collapsing he went inside to warn other tourists. He told ITV London: "we all came outside, some people were screaming and some were crying".

"There was one boy, I think he was 14 years old, he either jumped or fell from a window and his legs were broken".

Aza was visiting family in Morocco when the deadly earthquake hit. Credit: ITV London

More than 2,400 people have died following the 6.8 magnitude earthquake on Friday, which had an epicenter 44 miles (71km) from capital Marrakesh. At least 2,476 more have been seriously injured. The earthquake and several aftershocks have destroyed the clay and mud brick built villages, reducing them to rubble.London resident Aza was visiting his mum, aunt and younger brother who live in Morocco. He said "my initial thought was just to run away but then it dawned on me what happened and how I could help the others". Aza got back to London on Saturday night.

60 teams of search and rescue specialists from the UK have travelled to Morocco and are desperately searching for survivors as well as two planes of aid to help search the rubble. Charity ActionAid UK has launched an emergency appeal to help those in need of shelter, food and clothing.

The Al Manaar Mosque in north Kensington held special prayers for people affected by the earthquake. They are no strangers to tragedy. Six years ago it was one of the main grieving centers after the Grenfell fire.

This north Kensington Mosque held prayers especially for the victims of the Morocco earthquake. Credit: ITV London

They encouraged members of the public to support local Moroccan charities, particularly those that would provide aid to the country to help those worst-affected by the earthquake.

