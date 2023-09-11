Play Brightcove video

Pride of Britain nominee Charlotte Dyer speaks to ITV News London.

This year's search for a hero fundraiser to represent the London region at the Pride of Britain Awards is underway.

A mother from Surrey who has raised over £140,000 in a year and a half is trying to raise awareness about cardiomyopathy. In January 2022, Charlotte Dyer's son Ruben died at three and a half months old after being diagnosed with the condition.

Charlotte explained, "we didn't know why he was suffering with cardiomyopathy, they didn't have a reason as to what caused any of it. So at that time we wanted to understand and help other parents not go through the pain that we suffered".

After the devastating loss of her baby, Charlotte embarked on the mammoth task of raising £200,000 for charity. "Ruben's Fund" collects money for The Royal Brompton and Hatfield Hospital to fund research into cardiomyopathy.

With the goal of raising £200,000, Charlotte has been tirelessly fundraising. Credit: ITV News London

From raffles to the 100k in May challenge, Charlotte has stopped at nothing to reach her £200,000 goal and is currently on £140,000. She has done this whilst holding down a full time job and being a mum to her five year old Sebastian.

"I've been on the street shaking buckets" Charlotte told ITV News London, "and I will get to £200,000, its just when".

Charlotte is now one of the four finalists for the London region for Pride of Britain regional fundraiser of the year award. The awards aim to thank everyday people who work tirelessly to support charities and good causes of all sizes.

While celebrities attend one of the biggest events in the showbiz calendar, it is the real people who are the stars of the show.

Charlotte's aunt, Victoria Dyer, who nominated her for the award told us "My niece is an inspiration through the loss of her own beautiful boy she is fighting tirelessly to help other people not to go through the same heartbreak she has".

The winner of this Pride of Britain award will be announced on Friday 15 September.

