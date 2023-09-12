Fight between shopkeeper and customer in Peckham leads to protests

Play Brightcove video

ITV London's Antoine Allen has been investigating the incident in Peckham.

Footage shared to social media on Monday showed a unnamed black woman who reportedly went to a shop in Rye Lane, Peckham to get a refund on hair extensions she had bought.

The footage then appears to show a fight between the shopkeeper, Mr Sohail Sindo, and the woman in which she hits him in the head with a basket before Mr Sindho appears to put his hands around her throat.

However, Mr Sindho alleges that the woman assaulted him first and that she was attempting to leave the shop with products she hasn't paid for. CCTV footage shared with ITV News London appears to show Mr Sindho blocking the exit and pushing her back before she appears to swing her hand at his face.Officers were called to the shop in Rye Lane, Peckham, at around 1pm and the woman was arrested on suspicion of assault and later bailed pending further enquiries.

Detective Chief Superintendent Seb Adjei-Addoh, local policing commander for Southwark, said: “We know people will be concerned about a video circulating online of an incident in a shop.

“Our officers attended on Monday and continue to investigate the full circumstances of what has taken place. The investigation will include reviewing the actions of everyone involved.

Outrage in the local community over fight in Peckham shop. Credit: ITV News London

There have been growing calls within the local community to boycott Peckham Hair and Cosmetics shop. Sayce Holmes-Lewis, founder of Mentivity, took to social media to also call for a boycott saying: “…Violence against women won’t be tolerated. These people extract money from our communities every single day. Now we boycott them and ensure they go out of business”.

A spokesperson for the Met said: “We are aware of a protest outside the shop and officers are in touch with the organisers. We appeal for people to remain calm while we carry out a full investigation.”

