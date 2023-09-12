Pride of Britain: London finalist runs 76 marathons in 76 days

Play Brightcove video

Pride of Britain nominee Joshua Patterson speaks to ITV News London.

This year's search for a hero fundraiser to represent the London region at the Pride of Britain Awards is underway.

Londoner Josh Patterson has become the first person to run 76 marathons, on 76 consecutive days in 76 different UK cities. Josh has raised over £320,000 for the charity Samaritans which is a cause very close to his heart. Having gone through his own mental health journey and experiencing suicidal thoughts and anxiety, Josh is a motivated mental health advocate online.

With suicide being the leading cause of death for men under the age of 50, he feels incredibly passionate about suicide prevention.

Josh, who is well known for being on reality TV show "Made in Chelsea", covered 1992 miles in total to complete the 'Run for 1 Million' challenge. He started back in February with his first marathon in Inverness and finished in May in London.

Joshua Patterson set a Guinness World Record for running 76 consecutive marathons. Credit: ITV London

Josh explained "As somebody who has struggled in the past with mental health to the point that I've contemplated suicide, I can really understand any individual who hits that rock bottom".

Family, friends, and crowds of supporters joined him as he crossed the finish line at the gates of Buckingham Palace. He plans to continue his fundraising efforts, and has told ITV News London he's planning some new challenges for the future.The winner of this Pride of Britain award will be announced on Friday 15 September.

