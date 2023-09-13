Detectives looking for witnesses after a fatal stabbing in Croydon

Potential witnesses are being urged to come forward after a double stabbing in Croydon that killed one man on scene.Police were called shortly after 18:00hrs on Tuesday, 12 September to reports of people fighting on North Walk in New Addington. Officers attended along with the London Ambulance Service. Two men were found nearby with stab wounds.

A 20-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

One of the men, aged 20, died at the scene. His family has been informed. A post-mortem examination will be held in due course. The second man, aged 19, was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

In a statement, Croydon Mayor Jason Perry said: ""Tonight, just after 6pm, police were called to North Walk in New Addington to reports of people fighting. Two men were found with stab injuries, one of whom sadly died at the scene. The other has been taken to hospital.

Officers from Specialist Crime are investigating. Detective Inspector Jason Fitzpatrick, said: “This fatal attack happened in daylight and I’m sure it would have been witnessed by a number of people.

“We are carrying out a number of enquiries, including a review of local CCTV. I would ask that anyone who has a video doorbell, or who was driving in the area with a dash cam, to please check their footage.

“It is vital that we establish what happened yesterday evening and locate those responsible.”

Any witnesses are asked to call 101 or post @MetCC quoting reference CAD 6879/12Sep. To remain 100% anonymous contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or visit crimestoppers-uk.org.

