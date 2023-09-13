Man interviewed under caution after altercation in Peckham shop

After footage of an altercation in a Rye Lane store was shared on social media, an investigation was launched by officers from the Central South Command.

The incident, at a cosmetics store, took place on Monday, 11 September and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances.

Following initial enquiries a 45-year-old man was interviewed under caution on Wednesday, 13 September.

A 31-year-old woman arrested on Tuesday, 12 September has been released on bail.

Detective Chief Superintendent Seb Adjei-Addoh, local policing commander for Southwark, said: “I would like to thank local people for their patience as we work to establish the full circumstances around the allegations made.

“We continue to examine various clips of footage that depict small sections of the wider incident and are working to establish what offences were committed and by whom.

“My officers will be patrolling Rye Lane today to provide reassurance to the community – I know that this incident will cause concern and I urge anyone who is worried to speak with their local policing team or with officers on patrol.”

