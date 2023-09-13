Pride of Britain: Londoner with stage 4 cancer has raised over £32,000

Play Brightcove video

Pride of Britain nominee Caroline Frith speaks to ITV News London.

This year's search for a hero fundraiser to represent the London region at the Pride of Britain Awards is underway.

Caroline Frith, from east London, has not let the fact she has stage four terminal cancer stop her from raising money, doing triathlons, swimming in the serpentine and lots more.

The 45-year-old was named the biggest single female fundraiser at this year's London Marathon, raising over £32,000 for Maggie's cancer center at St Barts Hospital.

Caroline, who lives in south Woodford had a primary breast cancer diagnosis when she was 36 but her cancer returned eight years later in February 2022 and became incurable.

"To this day I have absolutely no idea how i managed to raise that amount of money, it blows my mind" Caroline told us. "I'm so grateful to everybody who donated to the charity because as far as I'm concerned all I did was run a marathon".

Caroline credits the national cancer support charity, Maggie's, with supporting her mental and emotional health while she goes through cancer treatment.

Although she had some experience running and regularly exercises, Caroline had not run a marathon in over 12 years when she completed the challenge of running the London marathon in less than three-and-a-half-hours.

Victoria Curran, Maggie’s Barts Centre Head, said: It was incredible to see Caroline complete her goal of running the London Marathon and do what she loves. Her choosing to support Maggie's in this way helps to ensure that Maggie's can be there for people with cancer.

