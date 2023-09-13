Schools in west London have been forced to close after being left with low water pressure or no water at all after Thames Water experienced a power supply problem.

The problem hit the Ashford and Hampton water treatment works and Thames Water said they are working hard to fix the issue and get things back to normal.

The following postcodes are affected: SW4, SW8, SW9, SW13, SW14, SW15, SW18, SW19, TW1, TW2, TW3, TW4, TW5, TW7, TW8, TW9, TW10, TW11, TW12, TW13, TW14, TW17, W1H, W1H, W1M, W1N, W2, W3, W4, W6, W7, W10, W12, W13, W14.

Thames water said: "We’ll provide further updates here as soon as we have more information".

