Thames Water power problem: List of schools closed and postcodes affected
A Thames Water power supply problem has caused chaos in London after people started panic buying water and at least 15 schools close.
The issue, that has now been sorted, meant parents had to collect their children from closed schools and tankers of water had to be sent as 'a precaution' to 'support hospitals and critical infrastructure'.
Richmond upon Thames Council confirmed that the following schools closed due to the Thames Water power supply issue:
Bishop Perrin Primary
Buckingham Primary
Carlisle Infant
Christs Secondary
Kew Riverside Primary
Nelson Primary
St Edmunds Primary
St James Primary
St Richard Reynolds High
Sheen Mount Primary
The Russell Primary
Twickenham Primary Academy
Vineyard Primary
Waldegrave Secondary
The following postcodes were affected: SW4, SW8, SW9, SW13, SW14, SW15, SW18, SW19, TW1, TW2, TW3, TW4, TW5, TW7, TW8, TW9, TW10, TW11, TW12, TW13, TW14, TW17, W1H, W1H, W1M, W1N, W2, W3, W4, W6, W7, W10, W12, W13, W14.
