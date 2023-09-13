Thames Water power problem: List of schools closed and postcodes affected

Tens of thousands of homes across London have been left without water or with low pressure. Credit: PA

A Thames Water power supply problem has caused chaos in London after people started panic buying water and at least 15 schools close.

The issue, that has now been sorted, meant parents had to collect their children from closed schools and tankers of water had to be sent as 'a precaution' to 'support hospitals and critical infrastructure'.

Richmond upon Thames Council confirmed that the following schools closed due to the Thames Water power supply issue:

  • Bishop Perrin Primary

  • Buckingham Primary

  • Carlisle Infant

  • Christs Secondary

  • Kew Riverside Primary

  • Nelson Primary

  • St Edmunds Primary

  • St James Primary

  • St Richard Reynolds High

  • Sheen Mount Primary

  • The Russell Primary

  • Twickenham Primary Academy

  • Vineyard Primary

  • Waldegrave Secondary

The following postcodes were affected: SW4, SW8, SW9, SW13, SW14, SW15, SW18, SW19, TW1, TW2, TW3, TW4, TW5, TW7, TW8, TW9, TW10, TW11, TW12, TW13, TW14, TW17, W1H, W1H, W1M, W1N, W2, W3, W4, W6, W7, W10, W12, W13, W14.

