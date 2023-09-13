Thames Water power problem: List of schools closed and postcodes affected

A Thames Water power supply problem has caused chaos in London after people started panic buying water and at least 15 schools close.

The issue, that has now been sorted, meant parents had to collect their children from closed schools and tankers of water had to be sent as 'a precaution' to 'support hospitals and critical infrastructure'.

Richmond upon Thames Council confirmed that the following schools closed due to the Thames Water power supply issue:

Bishop Perrin Primary

Buckingham Primary

Carlisle Infant

Christs Secondary

Kew Riverside Primary

Nelson Primary

St Edmunds Primary

St James Primary

St Richard Reynolds High

Sheen Mount Primary

The Russell Primary

Twickenham Primary Academy

Vineyard Primary

Waldegrave Secondary

The following postcodes were affected: SW4, SW8, SW9, SW13, SW14, SW15, SW18, SW19, TW1, TW2, TW3, TW4, TW5, TW7, TW8, TW9, TW10, TW11, TW12, TW13, TW14, TW17, W1H, W1H, W1M, W1N, W2, W3, W4, W6, W7, W10, W12, W13, W14.

