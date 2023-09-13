A nursery which has been described as "a cornerstone in supporting healthcare professionals" is set to be closed after 25 years of operating.

The Mousehole Nursery has been servicing staff members at University College London Hospital by looking after thousands of children and enabling their parents, predominantly women, to sustain their careers at the NHS.

UCLH NHS Foundation Trust staff and The UCLH Directors’ Team have voted to close it, a decision that has alarmed the healthcare community locally and created significant uncertainty.

Tania, a 36-year-old nurse, said: “If I lose the nursery I will not have any childcare for my son so I will not be able to work.

"There are no affordable options where I live so I will be unable to work as I currently do.

"He will also lose his nursery family.”

However, the hospital reported that the nursery, which runs for 24 members of staff who pay discounted fees based on their salary band, is operating at a loss.

In 2022/23, the nursery generated a loss of £274,000 to UCLH. The forecast for 2023/24 is a £263,000 loss.

By 2024/25, the nursery is expected to make greater losses, factoring in inflation, costs of NHS pay and a higher rent being payable.

The nursery is run by 12 women who are all worried about facing redundancy, a situation that could have severe consequences for the community.

A petition with the goal to keep the nursery doors open has been shared online.

On Wednesday at 4.30pm there will be a demonstration by the UCLH Unison outside of UCLH.

A UCLH spokesperson said: “We have taken the very difficult decision to undertake a consultation on the closure of the UCLH staff nursery due to the lease on the building expiring in 2024.

"UCLH is considering the views of nursery staff and parents and whether it is reasonable to fund a nursery that runs at a considerable loss and benefits fewer than 30 staff".

“We are acutely aware of the impact this will have on staff working at the nursery, families and children, and we will provide as much support to them as possible.”

