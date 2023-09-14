Play Brightcove video

On what would have been her 40th birthday, Amy Winehouse's former partner Blake Fielder-Civil spoke of the 'burden' he carried over her death

Amy Winehouse's ex-husband, Blake Fielder-Civil, admitted he made 'huge mistakes' in his relationship with the singer.

On what would have been her 40th birthday, Mr Fielder-Civil spoke on Good Morning Britain, to express his regret about his and Amy's relationship.

Speaking to Susanna Reid and Ben Shephard, he said, "I will always, always, always miss her."

The pair were married between 2007 and 2009, after meeting at a pub in Camden.

He admitted he was 'a mess' throughout his relationship with the late singer. When asked what he would have done differently, Fielder-Civil replied: "Almost everything."

Fielder-Civil also spoke about the blame he has faced over his former partner's death from alcohol poisoning in 2011.

Amy Winehouse and Blake Fielder-Civil had a tumultuous relationship

"I can't change how other people feel about that but for me personally, I needed to stop carrying that cross on my own.

"I've carried that burden myself for over ten years. I feel, to be honest, that I'm the only person within that story that has ever held any accountability."

During their relationship, it was reported that Fielder-Civil introduced Winehouse to hard drugs. When asked about the mistakes he had made, Fielder-Civil said:

"I was a 20-something year old drug addict. So I had absolutely no idea how to make myself clean, let alone somebody else, who was a big cog in a machine for a record label. There were vested interests in Amy carrying on performing."

Fielder-Civil also confirmed he does not have a relationship with Amy's family, and he hasn't tried to contact them, saying he had 'ascertained from [his] own thinking,' that they did not want him to.

Amy Winehouse was catapulted to fame after the release of her 2003 debut album, Frank, and its 2006 follow-up Back to Black. Despite her success, she suffered with mental health and addiction problems throughout her life.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…