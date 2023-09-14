Shocking CCTV shows the moment two dogs break into garden and kill cat

Play Brightcove video

The dogs were captured on CCTV breaking into a garden and attacking two cats. WARNING: video contains content which may be distressing to some viewers. Credit: MyLondon/BPM

CCTV footage shows the horrific moment two out-of-control dogs, believed to be XL bullies, break into a garden in Hounslow and, with no owner in sight, attack two cats.

While one was lucky to escape, Deepan Patel’s cat Dusty was caught, with the owner discovering the cat's body in the morning.

“The whole family is incredibly upset and my mother is in tears. The dogs should not be roaming freely and could easily have entered an open window or door and attacked a small person,” Mr Patel said.

After Mr Patel posted the CCTV on social media, other Hounslow residents shared their own stories of incidents with the dogs.

One resident claimed they made calls to the police at 6:30pm and 8:15pm about the dogs on the same night that the CCTV footage shows.

They said that two large dogs jumped into a neighbour’s garden and broke her back door.

They then entered her property and tried to attack her forcing her to flee her home.

An hour later, the dogs entered Mr Patel's parent's garden and killed his cat.

“The police could have prevented Dusty from being killed if they had come when they said they would,” he says.

Another resident, who wanted to remain anonymous, claimed that the same dogs killed her cat in a similar manner a month ago. She reported it to the police but no action was taken.

The same woman said the dogs attempted to attack her children on the night of the cat, and they were forced to flee inside.

A dog attacking or killing a cat is considered a civil matter under English law compared to a human or dog where an attack would be a criminal offence.

The residents say that since the attacks there has been a response within the neighbourhood to protect people, particularly children. Concerns about safety have led to nearby Wellington School asking year 6 students not to walk home alone.

Councillor Ajmer Grewal, cabinet member for safety and regulatory service at Hounslow Council said: “The council was alerted to an incident involving dogs allegedly dangerously out of control on September 3 and advised the resident contact the police immediately.

"We strongly advise if you feel concerned or threatened by an uncontrolled animal to report it to the police immediately."

