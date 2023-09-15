Brixton Academy allowed to reopen, after 77 safety conditions are met

The O2 Academy Brixton will be allowed to reopen, after Lambeth council agreed to reinstate its licence.

Following a two-day hearing, Lambeth Council’s licensing sub-committee voted to allow the venue to continue operating, as long as they meet 77 safety-focused conditions before opening. AMG, who run Brixton Academy, has agreed to meet all conditions.

AMG told the committee it had developed new safety measures in an effort to have its licence restored, including stronger doors, a better queuing system and more secure ticketing.

The south London music venue has been closed since having its licence suspended following a fatal crush during a performance by Afrobeats artist Asake on December 15 2022.

Fans without tickets to the gig tried to force their way into the show. The doors to the venue were breached and a crowd poured into the lobby and caused a crush.

Concertgoer Rebecca Ikumelo, 33, and security worker Gaby Hutchinson, 23, were both killed in the crush.

AMG said changes to its operating policies had been developed by “leading professionals” to prevent a repeat of last year’s events.The venue has spent £1.2 million on maintenance and improvements in 2023, despite being closed.

Philip Kolvin KC, representing AMG, acknowledged that “things went very wrong” last year, and said the company expressed its “profound sorrow” for the suffering caused to the families of those who died.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…