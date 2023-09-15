Tory mayoral candidate Susan Hall criticised for liking 'racist' tweets

The Conservative mayoral candidate Susan Hall liked tweets praising Enoch Powell, the former Conservative MP known for his notoriously anti-immigration views and infamous 'rivers of blood' speech in 1968.

The tweet showed a photo of Powell with the quote, "It's never too late to save your country," and the tweet itself read: "It's never too late to get London back!"

Ms Hall also liked tweets, first reported by The Times, calling Mayor Sadiq Khan 'a traitor rat' and 'our nipple height mayor of Londonistan.'

Other tweets liked by Ms Hall appeared to suggest that Sadiq Khan would endorse electoral corruption in next year's Mayoral race, with one saying Mr Khan is "begging for Londoners to do a Tower Hamlets postal vote for May next year and we all know how that works. #fraud."

Anti-fascism campaign group Hope not Hate have criticised Hall for her social media history, and called for her to be suspended and investigated.

A spokesperson for Susan Hall's campaign said: "Susan engages with many people on Twitter without endorsing their views.

"Londoners want a mayor who listens to people and deals with the bread-and-butter issues that matter to them - making our streets safer and putting more money back in people's pockets.

"As Mayor, Susan will deliver that."

Susan Hall was selected as her party's mayoral candidate in July. She has served in the London Assembly since 2017, when she replaced Kemi Badenoch after her election to Parliament,

Her tagline for the mayoral election race is "Safer with Susan" and she calls herself the "candidate Sadiq Khan fears the most."

London Labour called her a "hard right politician" who is out of touch with the London electorate.

Hall says she will do "whatever it takes to win."

