A man caught climbing the wall and entering the Royal Mews has been arrested.

Police officers at Buckingham Palace attended the Royal Mews, adjacent to Buckingham Palace in London, at 1.25am on Saturday, September 16.

After a search was conducted, a 25-year-old man was detained by officers outside the stables in the Royal Mews.

At no point did the man enter Buckingham Palace or the Palace Gardens, police said.

The man has now been arrested under the Serious Organised Crime and Police Act for trespassing on a protected site.

He has been taken into custody at a London police station where he remains.

