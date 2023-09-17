The father of 14-year-old Molly Russell – who took her own life after viewing suicide content online – has called on Ofcom to be “bold and act fast” once the Online Safety Bill becomes law.

Mr Russell said he believed the Bill, which has been years in the drafting and imposes new legal duties on big tech companies and service providers, would “make the online world safer”.

He said the regulator would need to take action immediately to ensure the Bill, which is expected to be made law soon by Parliament, was enforced.

Speaking on BBC’s Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg, he said: “It’s not perfect, but it’s an important step, and it’s a step that has been needed for years to counter this new technology, to counter these changes that are happening so fast that society doesn’t quite know what to do with.”

Ian Russell appearing on the BBC 1 current affairs programme Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg Credit: Jeff Overs/BBC/PA

Last September, a coroner ruled schoolgirl Molly, from Harrow, north-west London, died from “an act of self-harm while suffering from depression and the negative effects of online content” in November 2017.

Calling on Ofcom to take immediate action once the Bill is passed, Mr Russell said: “There are many other families, too many tragic stories to tell, some like Molly’s and some quite different, but if the Bill fails to stop online harms that all our children saw, then it will have failed.

“Once this becomes law, we’re in a new phase where Ofcom as the regulator appointed by the Government to police the internet, to regulate the tech industry, has to get out of the blocks really fast.

“It can’t waste time, it has to move fast and be bold and enact the clauses set out in the Bill in order to make the online world safer for children.”

Mr Russell said he was “confident” the Bill would be effective as it was designed to be “future-proof” by not being “technology specific”.

He said: “Ofcom has got a really tough job. They’re going up against some of the biggest, most well-funded corporations on the planet.

“But they have already been staffing up, they’ve got hundreds of people working on online safety already, I’m sure they will be recruiting more people.”

Mr Russell said he believed possible sanctions including jail terms for those in charge of technology firms would be an important part of the new law.

Molly Russell died after viewing content related to depression, suicide and self harm on social media Credit: Family handout

He said: “Jail terms for tech bosses are important, not because I think tech bosses will ever end up going to jail, but I think it focuses their minds.

“What is really needed is a change of corporate culture at these big institutions. In two decades of social media, nothing’s really changed.”

Describing his personal motivation for campaigning on the issue, he said: “I hope Molly would be proud and we hope that this step, the new Online Safety Bill, will mean there are fewer of those families with stories like Molly’s in the future.”

An Ofcom spokesman said: “We’re ready to start and very soon after the Bill receives royal assent we’ll set out the first set of standards that we’ll expect tech firms to meet in tackling illegal online harms.”

Samaritans provides round the clock support for people when they need it most. You can call them 24 hours a day on 116 123. They also have tips if you're concerned about someone you know , and advice if you're struggling yourself

Young people who need support or have any concerns about what they have seen or heard during the inquest can contact Childline on 0800 1111 or via www.childline.org.uk

Adults concerned about a child or who needs advice about supporting a young person can contact the NSPCC Helpline on 0808 800 5000 or via help@nspcc.org.uk.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…