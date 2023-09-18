Man charged with trespassing after being arrested near Buckingham Palace

A man will appear in court on Monday charged with trespassing on a protected site after being arrested near Buckingham Palace.

Awad Rovalino, 25, of no fixed abode, was arrested on Saturday in the Royal Mews area, next to the palace, following reports a person was seen climbing the wall.

The force said he has also been charged with attempted theft from a motor vehicle during the same incident.

Officers at the royal residence responded to a person climbing the wall and entering the Royal Mews at 1.25am on Saturday, the Metropolitan Police said.

Following a search, a man was detained outside the stables.

He did not enter the palace or its gardens at any time, the force added.

