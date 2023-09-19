Play Brightcove video

ITV London's Sally Williams presenting this week's weather forecast from atop the London Eye

Mission Impossible's Tom Cruise gave ITV London's weather presenter a daring challenge when they met at the film's London premiere earlier this year - and now she's fulfilled her promise by presenting the forecast atop the London Eye.

This morning (September 19), Sally Williams undertook the remarkable feat of completing a daring Skywalk on the exterior of a London Eye pod.

The impressive accomplishment made her the seventh person in history to complete the Skywalk, and the very first to conduct a news broadcast from dizzying heights.

Sally riding up in a London Eye pod ready to record her weather report from atop it. Credit: ITV London

Reflecting on the daunting feat, she said: "Walking on the outside of the London Eye was an incredible experience that I'll cherish forever.

"It was an honour to bring the weather to Londoners from such an iconic location. I’m happy to be able to tell Tom: Mission Accomplished!"

After taking some time to choose the challenge for Sally, Tom Cruise said: "I'm thinking you know. I know the shot. I like on top of the London Eye outside.

"I think that sounds good. Are you gonna do that?

"I gotta make sure that I see that. You have to send it to me. You be safe, be competent."

Sally was 135 metres above the River Thames during her report. Credit: ITV London

Sally stood 135 metres above the River Thames presenting the weather against the stunning backdrop of the London skyline.

A spokesperson from Merlin, the company that owns and operates the London Eye, said: "Sally's achievement is a testament to the human spirit's boundless potential.

"We are thrilled to have played a part in making this remarkable broadcast happen."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…