A man has been found fatally stabbed in a street in north London.

The 52-year-old was discovered injured in Upper Tollington Park, Finsbury Park, at around 4am on Tuesday, and despite treatment from paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene.

A murder investigation has been launched and a crime scene and local road closures are in place, the Metropolitan Police said.

Detective Chief Superintendent Caroline Haines, who leads policing in the borough of Haringey, said: “Our thoughts are with the family of the man who has lost his life.

“We will do everything we can to identify those responsible for this horrendous crime and bring them to justice and keep the community safe.

“As such, local people can expect to see an enhanced police presence in the area.

“If you saw anything that you think might help our investigation, I urge you to approach those officers and tell them what you know.”

Anyone with information can call police on 101 or on X @MetCC quoting the reference CAD 835/19 Sept. To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or online.

