Play Brightcove video

Around 40 residents left the building before firefighters arrived to tackle the blaze. Credit: Twitter

Twelve fire engines and around 80 firefighters tackled a fire tearing through a flat on Hindmarsh Close in Shadwell, east London.

Most of a 14th-floor flat in a 24-storey block of flats was damaged by fire. Half of a neighbouring flat was also damaged by fire.

Around 40 people left the building before firefighters arrived and around 20 people were led to safety by firefighters.

There have been no reports of any injuries.

People in the area were advised to keep windows and doors closed whilst firefighters worked to extinguish the fire.

Station Commander Steve Irvine, who has been at the scene, said: "A respite centre has been set up locally for those who have been affected by the fire and we are working with local partners.

"Road closures remain in place in the area and we'd ask that people continue to avoid the area at this time."

The Brigade's 999 Control Officers received more than 65 calls about the fire and gave vital fire survival guidance to a number of residents before firefighters arrived.

The Brigade was called at 12.16pm and the fire was brought under control by 1.26pm.

Crews from Shadwell, Whitechapel, Shoreditch, Dockhead, Millwall and surrounding fire stations attended the scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...