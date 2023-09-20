Two passers-by chased down robbers after they tried to make off with £100,000 worth of jewellery belonging to a woman in her 80s in Notting Hill.

Flying Squad officers believe the suspects took the suitcase of jewellery from the woman's car after stopping her on Elgin Crescent in West London. Two good Samaritans saw the incident and followed the suspect, who eventually dropped the suitcase and ran off.

Officers are appealing for the two witnesses to come forward.

The incident took place at around 17:00 on 19 August on Elgin Crescent, just off Kensington Park Road, W11.

Detective Constable Will Wigzell, from the Met’s Flying Squad, states that tracing the two male witnesses is key to the case.

He said: “This was a targeted attack on a vulnerable woman. The jewellery was thankfully recovered but we still urgently need to find the suspects. From our enquiries we believe that the two men who witnessed this incident hold important information and we urge them to come forward to help us with our investigations and to help us to solve this crime.

“It was thanks to them that the jewellery was returned and we would like to hear any other information that they can share that could help."

The average house price on Elgin Crescent, where the alleged robbery took place, was £11.5m last year.

