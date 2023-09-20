Met officer faces misconduct hearing over alleged tasering of 10-year-old

A Metropolitan Police constable accused of tasering a 10-year-old girl has been named and will face a gross misconduct hearing in November.

Pc Jonathan Broadhead allegedly used force “which was not necessary, reasonable and proportionate in all the circumstances” on January 21 2021, a misconduct notice on the force’s website states.

He allegedly twice fired the weapon at the girl in south-west London following reports she was threatening a woman with garden shears and a hammer, Sky News and The Times reported.

It comes after the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) watchdog concluded Pc Broadhead had a case to answer for gross misconduct, following an investigation.

If the claims are proven, the force said he would have breached its standard of professional behaviour relating to the use of force, which would amount to gross misconduct.

In January, an IOPC spokesperson said: “We received a complaint referral in February 2021 relating to the tasering of a 10-year-old girl in south London the previous month.

“Our investigation into this incident concluded in November 2021 and we found a Metropolitan Police Service officer has a case to answer for gross misconduct for their use of force.”

The four-day hearing will begin on November 27.

