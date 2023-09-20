Police officer who shot Chris Kaba charged with murder

The police officer who shot and killed 24-year-old Chris Kaba in September 2022 has been charged with murder, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

Mr Kaba was fatally injured during a 'hard stop' by the police in Streatham Hill, south London, last year.

The officer will attend Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 21 September.

The charging decision was made by the CPS following a referral from the Independent Office for Police Conduct.

Deputy Assistant Commissioner Helen Millichap said: “We have fully supported the IOPC investigation as it has worked to establish the facts.

“Today’s announcement is a significant and serious development. We must now allow the court process to run its course so it would not be appropriate for me to say more at this stage.

“Our thoughts are with everyone affected by this case.”

In a joint statement, the family of Chris Kaba said: “Chris was so very loved by our family and all his friends. He had a bright future ahead of him, but his life was cut short. Our family and our wider community must see justice for Chris.

"We welcome this charging decision, which could not have come too soon. Now we await the trial of the firearms officer without delay and hope and pray that justice will be served.”

The officer remains suspended from duty. Misconduct matters will be considered at the conclusion of the criminal proceedings.

