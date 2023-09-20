Three charged with murder of teenager found stabbed in canal

Three youths have denied the murder of a teenager who was pulled from a canal.

Victor Lee, 17, from Ealing in west London was found in the water in Ladbroke Grove. He died at the scene despite efforts to save him.

A post-mortem examination found he died from stab wounds.

Three boys, aged 14, 16 and 17, were charged with his murder and robbing him of his bicycle and rucksack on June 25.

On Wednesday, the trio entered not guilty pleas to the charges in a hearing at the Old Bailey before Judge Nigel Lickley.

They were remanded in custody ahead of a trial from May 7 next year.

Judge Lickley said a further case management hearing will take place on December 20.

