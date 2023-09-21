A London firefighter has been arrested for voyeurism and child sex offences.

The man, aged 32, was arrested on suspicion of voyeurism and inciting girls under 13 to engage in sexual activity.

The Metropolitan Police said the offences are alleged to have occurred between 2020 and 2021.

He has since been bailed.

The firefighter has been suspended from the brigade while investigations are ongoing.

The London Fire Brigade said it could not comment on individual staff members.

But a spokesman added: “Allegations relating to criminal conduct are taken extremely seriously and, if upheld, will result in dismissal for gross misconduct.”

