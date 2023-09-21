A 90-year-old man has died after being hit by a van in south London.

Police were called to the junction of Brighton Road and Woodfield Hill in Coulsdon, Croydon, at 11.35am on Friday, September 15.

London Ambulance Service and London's Air Ambulance attended and the man was taken to hospital in a life-threatening condition.

He died of his injuries on Tuesday, September 19.

His family have been informed and continue to be supported by officers from the Met's Roads and Transport Policing Command.

The driver of the van stopped at the scene. He was not arrested.

Police are undertaking inquiries and are keen to hear from witnesses who have not yet spoken to authorities.

They are also asking for anyone with dash cam footage who was in the area at the time to come forward.

Anyone who can help the investigation is asked to call the witness appeal line on 020 8285 1574. Information can also be shared with @MetCC on X. Please quote CAD 2909/15Sep.

