A Metropolitan Police officer charged with the murder of Chris Kaba has been remanded in custody at Westminster Magistrates’ Court ahead of a further appearance at the Old Bailey on Thursday afternoon.

Mr Kaba, 24, died when he was shot through the windscreen of a car in Streatham Hill, south-east London, on September 6 last year.

The officer, who has only been identified as NX121, after an anonymity order was granted on Thursday, was brought into court and was identified by his lawyer Patrick Hill.

As prosecutor Tom Little KC detailed how the case would progress, members of the public gallery - which included Chris Kaba's parents and other relatives - could be heard crying, with some leaving the court.

In the moments before the shooting, Mr Kaba had driven into Kirkstall Gardens and collided with a marked police car.

The officer allegedly fired one shot and hit Mr Kaba in the head.

NX121 was remanded into custody to appear at the Old Bailey on Thursday afternoon.

