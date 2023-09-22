Businessman Jonathan Nuttall, 50, has been jailed at the Old Bailey for eight years and two months for plotting to plant two bombs in London’s legal district over a £1.4 million legal wrangle with the National Crime Agency.

Jonathan Nuttall was in August found guilty of orchestrating a bomb plot against lawyers for Britain’s FBI in a row over £1.4 million.

The four-month trial heard that Nuttall had been pursued by the National Crime Agency (NCA) over the seizure of assets worth £1.4 million.

Screengrab taken from CCTV dated 14/9/2021 issued by Metropolitan Police. Credit: Met Police

Evidence including CCTV showed Nuttall and associates planting two devices which spewed smoke in Gray's Inn in London.

He hatched a plot to target the NCA’s lawyers after becoming upset at the prospect of losing his stately home, Embley Manor in Romsey, Hampshire.

