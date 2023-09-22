Businessman jailed for 8 years for plotting to plant two bombs in London’s legal district
Businessman Jonathan Nuttall, 50, has been jailed at the Old Bailey for eight years and two months for plotting to plant two bombs in London’s legal district over a £1.4 million legal wrangle with the National Crime Agency.
Jonathan Nuttall was in August found guilty of orchestrating a bomb plot against lawyers for Britain’s FBI in a row over £1.4 million.
The four-month trial heard that Nuttall had been pursued by the National Crime Agency (NCA) over the seizure of assets worth £1.4 million.
Evidence including CCTV showed Nuttall and associates planting two devices which spewed smoke in Gray's Inn in London.
He hatched a plot to target the NCA’s lawyers after becoming upset at the prospect of losing his stately home, Embley Manor in Romsey, Hampshire.
