Man arrested after climbing the Cheesegrater in London

A man has been arrested after free-climbing the Leadenhall Building in central London.

Footage of the incident on Friday showed a man climbing the 225-metre-tall skyscraper, also known as the Cheesegrater, without the use of climbing equipment.

City of London Police said a suspect was met by officers on the roof and arrested.

He was later taken into custody.

Chief Inspector Tom Fisher, City of London Police said: “A man has been arrested for aggravated trespass after climbing up the Leadenhall building in the City.

“We were called at 09:06 and quickly put a cordon in place. He was met on the roof by police officers and taken into custody.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…