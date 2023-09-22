Mother and two children missing from home in London

A women from Essex and her two young children are missing after leaving a Family Assessment Centre in north-west London on Tuesday, 19 September.

Jamie-Leigh Kelly, 31, left with her three-year-old daughter and new-born baby boy against the wishes of staff, who were unable to prevent her from putting the children into a blue Ford Fiesta which then drove away at speed.

The children are under care orders and should not have been removed from the Colindale address which provides 24-hour social care support for vulnerable mothers and children.

On Wednesday 20 September, a man in his 50s was arrested in connection with the investigation on suspicion of child abduction and conspiracy to kidnap. He remains in custody in Essex.

There is no indication that the children have been harmed, but detectives are clearly extremely concerned about their welfare.

The blue Ford Fiesta is yet to be located. Credit: PA

Jamie-Leigh has links to Thurrock in Essex and most recently Havering, east London, which is why the Met is leading the enquiries.

Detective Superintendent Lewis Basford who leads the Met’s Public Protection command in East Area, said:

“We are extremely concerned about the welfare of Jamie-Leigh and her children, one of whom is less than one-month-old.

“Jamie-Leigh, I am making a direct appeal to you to contact with us so we can ensure the children are safe and well. We know you have no intention for the children to come to harm, so we are asking you to please pick up the phone and have a conversation with us so we can meet with you. "

Detective Superintendent Basford added:

“I have a team of detectives carrying out extensive lines of enquiry alongside Essex Police colleagues, and both Thurrock and Havering local authorities have been extremely supportive as we continue efforts to locate the family.

“We believe Jamie-Leigh is being assisted, and we ask anyone in Essex or London or further afield who may have information to call our incident room without delay, or dial 999 with any real time sightings.”

Jamie-Leigh Kelly is described as white with green eyes, of slim build and 5ft4ins tall. She was wearing a white jumper or long sleeved t-shirt, white jogging style trousers and white trainers.

