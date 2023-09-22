New pictures released of Sara Sharif as information appeal continues

Surrey Police have released two new images of 10-year-old Sara Sharif as part of an ongoing appeal for information.

The appeal's purpose is to help the authorities build a picture of her life prior to the discovery of her body at her home address in Woking on 10 August and to prompt more people to come forward with information about her and her family.

Since Sara’s death, officers have been engaging with community leaders and distributing leaflets in the Woking community. Posters have also been displayed in and around Woking train station and taxi ranks around the town.

The photos present Sara in the way the police believe she may have dressed in the months prior to her death. Credit: Surrey Police

The appeal has been translated into written Urdu and verbally in video format to reach residents of the local area whose first language is Urdu.

While the appeal has generated a number of enquiries, officers are still keen to hear from anyone with any information, no matter how insignificant, which could help them to piece together a picture of Sara’s life.

Sara Sharif, 10, was found dead at her home in Woking on August 10. Credit: Surrey Police

Detective Superintendent Mark Chapman, from the Surrey Police and Sussex Police Major Crime Team, said: “We have released these new images this week in the hope that it will prompt more people who knew Sara and her family to come forward.

“We are grateful to everyone who has already contacted us, and I would like to stress that any information, no matter how insignificant it might seem, is reviewed by the investigation team and further enquiries carried out if appropriate. I would urge anyone who may have information and hasn’t yet come forward to reach out to us.

