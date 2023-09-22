Police looking for two men after a fatal hit and run in Hackney

Police are appealing for witnesses after a female cyclist died following a collision with a car in Hackney.

Officers were called in the evening on Thursday, 21 September to reports of a collision involving a car and a bike in Whiston Road, E2.

Officers attended along with paramedics from the London Ambulance Service.

The cyclist, a woman aged 36, was taken to hospital for treatment. Despite the efforts of medical professionals, she sadly died.

Her next of kin has been informed and are being supported by specialist officers.

Witnesses reported that two men, who had been in the car, left the scene before emergency services arrived. Enquiries are under way to locate them.

