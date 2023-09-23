Driver arrested over fatal Wimbledon school crash re-bailed until next year

Inquests into the deaths of Selena Lau (left) and Nuria Sajjad were opened and adjourned at Inner West London Coroner's Court on 12 July
Inquests into the deaths of Selena Lau (left) and Nuria Sajjad were opened and adjourned on 12 July Credit: Met Police

A woman arrested after a Land Rover crashed into an end-of-term tea party at a London prep school killing two children has been re-bailed until next year, police said.

Nuria Sajjad and Selena Lau, both eight, died after a car crashed through a fence and collided with a building at The Study Prep school in Camp Road, Wimbledon, on the morning of July 6.

Several others were injured when the car crashed into the end-of-term tea party, all have since been discharged from hospital.

The Metropolitan Police said a 46-year-old woman from Wimbledon, who was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, has been re-bailed until January.

Inquests into the deaths of Nuria and Selena were opened and adjourned at Inner West London Coroner’s Court on July 12.

A Metropolitan police spokesperson said: “Their families continue to request privacy at this difficult time.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…