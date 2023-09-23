A woman arrested after a Land Rover crashed into an end-of-term tea party at a London prep school killing two children has been re-bailed until next year, police said.

Nuria Sajjad and Selena Lau, both eight, died after a car crashed through a fence and collided with a building at The Study Prep school in Camp Road, Wimbledon, on the morning of July 6.

Several others were injured when the car crashed into the end-of-term tea party, all have since been discharged from hospital.

The Metropolitan Police said a 46-year-old woman from Wimbledon, who was arrested at the scene on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving, has been re-bailed until January.

Inquests into the deaths of Nuria and Selena were opened and adjourned at Inner West London Coroner’s Court on July 12.

A Metropolitan police spokesperson said: “Their families continue to request privacy at this difficult time.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…