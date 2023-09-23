A man has been taken to hospital after being attacked by a dog believed to be an American XL bully in a south London park.

Police said the victim, a man in his 40s, was bitten on the arm shortly after 6pm on Friday September 22 in Pasley Park, Walworth.

They were called by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) and the man was taken to hospital with injuries to his arm.

The Metropolitan Police spokesperson added that the owner of the dog left the scene with the animal before officers arrived.

The dog is believed to be a grey-coloured XL Bully.

The spokesman added: " There have been no arrests; enquiries are ongoing."

Rishi Sunak announced earlier in September that American XL bully dogs would be banned by the end of the year.

The move follows the death of 52-year-old Ian Price, who died after being attacked by two suspected XL bullies in Staffordshire.

In a video message, the PM confirmed the move, saying he shared "the nation’s horror at the recent videos we’ve all seen".

“It is clear this is not about a handful of badly trained dogs, it’s a pattern of behaviour and it cannot go on," Mr Sunak said on Friday.

“While owners already have a responsibility to keep their dogs under control, I want to reassure people that we are urgently working on ways to stop these attacks and protect the public."

The prime minister has tasked police, dog experts and MPs to define what type of dog is behind the attacks and then to "outlaw" it he said.

Currently, an American XL Bully is not a legally recognised breed, so it cannot be banned yet.

The plan would be to ban them under the Dangerous Dogs Act.

