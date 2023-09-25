Army stood down as Met firearms officers return to work in row over death laws

Britain’s biggest police force has stood down a plan to use military back-up after enough firearms officers returned for it to cover counter-terrorism duties.

Dozens of Metropolitan Police officers stepped away from armed duties after one of their colleagues was charged with murder last week.

Cover was drafted in from neighbouring forces after it was reported some of the Met’s 2,595 marksmen were refusing to perform their armed roles.

The military also agreed to help, but soldiers do not have the authority to be used for routine policing and can only be used in the case of a counter-terrorism attack or for guarding certain locations such as nuclear sites.

A Metropolitan Police spokesman said: “On Saturday, the Ministry of Defence agreed to provide the Met with counter-terrorism support as a contingency option.“As of lunchtime on Monday, the number of officers who had returned to armed duties was sufficient for us to no longer require external assistance to meet our counter-terrorism responsibilities.”

Firearms officers are all volunteers and, despite undergoing extensive training, are entitled to step back from their armed duties – known as handing in their ticket – at any point.

“Because we are not an armed police service, we can only rely on volunteers to fill those jobs. We cannot go to somebody and say ‘you’re going to carry a gun’,” former counter-terror chief Nick Aldworth said.

“The reason you can’t do that is because it comes with moral dilemmas around whether you are prepared to take a life or not.

“It can only ever be through volunteers. And by default, if you are a volunteer you can stop being a volunteer at any point, there is no compulsion.”

In the UK it is rare for police officers to face criminal charges after deaths, with the most recent case following a shooting being the death of Azelle Rodney in 2005.

Police marksman Anthony Long was tried for murder over the 27-year-old’s death and cleared by a jury at the Old Bailey.

Two other Met officers who were arrested in 2005 for the shooting of Harry Stanley six years earlier – a painter and decorator who was killed while carrying a table leg – faced no further action after prosecutors said there was not enough evidence.

Mr Aldworth said the officers who had walked out now had chosen to do so en masse.

“There have been all of these opportunities to mount a legitimate action to resolve these ambiguities that exist within the law, but they’ve chosen this moment and en masse,” he said.

“They’ve chosen this moment to do this when actually they’ve had 20 years to keep pursuing the agenda of change and, other than the occasional blip in public debate, I’ve seen very little sustained activity from the Police Federation to actually work with government or anybody else to create the change in the law that is being described by Mark Rowley at the moment.”

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley has called for changes to give officers “sufficient legal protection to enable them to do their job and keep the public safe”.

