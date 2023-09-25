Author Sophie Heawood has joined an appeal to find a young mum from east London who has gone missing.

The writer of bestselling memoir The Hungover Games said Vanessa was last seen in Hackney not far from where she lives.

She was wearing a dark top and leggings and spotted just after 11am on Saturday September 23.

CCTV Image of Vanessa posted online by Sophie Heawood Credit: X/ Sophie Heawood

It is understood that Vanessa returned home from Manchester at 10am on Saturday morning.

She then changed clothes and left the house an hour later, captured by a doorbell video camera.

Vanessa was carrying a pink and white water bottle and the last confirmed sighting was on St Philip's Road in E8.

Friends said she had been struggling recently with mental health issues.

Anyone with information can contact police on 101.

