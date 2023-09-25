Motorbike rider dies after being followed by police in central London

A motorbike rider has died in a collision in central London while being followed by police.

The motorcycle, which failed to stop for officers after travelling through a red light, collided with a taxi and street furniture on Tottenham Court Road at around 6.45am on Monday, the Metropolitan Police said.

A pillion passenger sustained non life-threatening injuries and was arrested after being found with a machete.

The Met’s Directorate of Professional Standards (DPS) has launched an investigation.

The Independent Office for Police Conduct has also been informed and has launched an independent investigation, the force added.

In a statement the Met Police said: "The motorcycle, which failed to stop for police, was being ridden by two males. It was followed into Tottenham Court Road. A short time later, the motorcycle was in collision with a taxi and street furniture on Tottenham Court Road near to Warren Street tube station. Officers provided first aid prior to the arrival of ambulance colleagues. Despite their efforts, the rider of the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene. The man's family will be supported by specialist officers. The pillion passenger was found to be in possession of a machete. He has been arrested and taken to hospital for treatment to leg and arm injuries."

