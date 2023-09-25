A Walthamstow nursery has been closed for weeks after hygiene inspectors found an “active mouse infestation” and a lack of cleanliness.

Emmanuel Nursery, which is attached to the Emmanuel Community Church on Erskine Road, has been closed since a Waltham Forest Council inspection on September 12.

A council hygiene notice displayed on the nursery’s window says it was closed due to “active mouse infestation, lack of cleanliness at the premises”.

T he council’s environmental health team secured a Hygiene Emergency Prohibition Order at Thames Magistrates’ Court meaning nursery must stay closed until it has been made safe.

The council’s cabinet member for community safety Khevyn Limbajee said: "It’s especially important that nurseries and organisations that care for small children are extra vigilant when it comes to keeping their premises clean and free from pests.

" The council’s early years education team will work with any settings where concerns are raised to make sure they are addressed and that students and staff are safe."

At the court hearing, the nursery was ordered to pay £1,541 in costs to the council.

The nursery has not responded to requests for comment at the time of publication.

When uncovered by the council, poor food hygiene practices at local schools and nurseries have resulted in prosecutions and significant fines.

Last year, St Saviour’s Church of England in Verulam Avenue was fined £50,000 after mouse droppings were found in the kitchen area.

Earlier this year, mouse droppings and poor cleanliness led to a £225,000 fine for a branch of the UK’s largest nursery group, Busy Bees, in Whipps Cross Road.

The council also prosecuted, McDonald’s in Leytonstone, resulting in a £475,000 fine, after a customer found mouse droppings in her burger in 2021.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know…