Two men who tackled the Fishmongers’ Hall terror attacker in 2019 are set to be honoured at Windsor Castle.

John Crilly and Likasz Koczocik, two of the four men who confronted convicted terrorist Usman Khan until armed police arrived at the scene, will receive the Queen’s Gallantry Medal on Tuesday.

The decoration is awarded for exemplary acts of bravery. The pair featured on this year’s Civilian Gallantry List, the last to be approved by the late Queen.

Ex-prisoner Mr Crilly hosed Khan with a fire extinguisher after Mr Koczocik had used a long ceremonial pike taken from the walls of the Grade II-listed building to disarm him.

John Crilly (right) carrying a fire extinguisher as he leaves Fishmongers' Hall in pursuit of Usman Khan Credit: PA/Met Police

The attacker was tackled to the ground and restrained until armed police arrived. Khan, who had two large knives and a fake suicide belt, fatally stabbed Cambridge graduates Jack Merritt, 25, and Saskia Jones, 23, and injured three other people before running on to London Bridge.

An inquest at the Guildhall in London heard Khan had been released been released from prison 11 months previously, where he was placed under strict licence conditions.

He had spent eight years inside for planning to set up a terrorist training camp in Pakistan.

Khan was also under investigation by counter-terrorism police and MI5 around the time of the attack.

Jack Merritt, 25, and Saskia Jones, 23 Credit: Met Police

The jury criticised agencies involved in the management of Khan, saying there was “unacceptable management, a lack of accountability and deficiencies in management by Mappa (multi-agency public protection arrangements”.

The hearing heard how those involved with Khan had been blinded by his "poster-boy image" for the rehabilitation event which was run by Cambridge University.

On the day of the attack, Khan was pictured talking to Saskia at the event before he struck.

He then went on to attack Jack in the men's toilet after Jack caught him making his final preparations, before then stabbing Saskia in the neck.

