Workers rescued from five metre deep hole in Chelsea garden

Firefighters rescued two construction workers trapped down a five metre hole in a garden in Chelsea.

Six fire engines and 40 firefighters were called to the semi-detached property which was being renovated on Gilston Road.

One man had his leg trapped and another was rescued via a ladder while a further 12 people were led to safety from the site.

Fire crews on the scene in Chelsea Credit: London Fire Brigade

Station Commander Stephen Irvine, who was at the scene, said: "This was a complex incident and crews worked incredibly hard using specialist equipment to safely rescue the man. Thankfully, he was okay. "One of the Brigade's 32-metre turntable ladders was used to lower air bags to stabilise the hole so that crews could gain safe access and then lift the man to safety. "Properties either side were evacuated as a precaution and surrounding roads were closed whilst crews made the scene safe."

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...