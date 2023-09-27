A 15-year-old girl has died after she was stabbed during the rush hour in south London.

Footage posted on social media showed several police cars and ambulance vehicles near a bus in Croydon on Wednesday morning.

A boy who knows the victim has been arrested, the Metropolitan Police said.

Chief Superintendent Andy Brittain, in charge of local policing, said: "Our immediate thoughts are with this young girl’s family who are facing the most tragic of news. Our officers are with the girl’s family to support them.

"I am in contact with the local community, who are clearly as concerned as we are about this tragic incident. I shall continue to update them throughout the day.

"My officers were immediately on scene to provide first aid and support paramedics.

"Acting on information provided to them, officers also worked closely with colleagues from across the Met and the British Transport Police to track a teenager in connection with the stabbing. I can confirm that an arrest was made at about 09:45hrs in the Croydon area. At this early stage we believe that he may have known her.

"A crime scene will be in place for some time, and I am grateful for the cooperation of residents."

Anyone who witnessed the attack or has information that can help officers can call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 1601/27Sep. To remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

A London Ambulance Service spokesperson added: "We were called today (27 September) at 8:33am to reports of an incident on Wellesley Road, Croydon.

"We sent a number of resources to the scene, including three ambulance crews, an incident response officer, and an advanced paramedic in a car. We also dispatched London’s Air Ambulance.

"We treated a teenager, but very sadly, despite our best efforts, she died at the scene."

