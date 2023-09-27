A man has been jailed for manslaughter after he killed a pensioner with a single punch after a disagreement over parking on an industrial estate in North West London.

Abdelaziz Maaroufi, 26, of Woodside End, Alperton, was jailed for five-and-a-half years’ for the manslaughter of Peter Marecheau, 67, at Croydon Crown Court.

Police were first contacted by the London Ambulance Service at 4.20pm on Friday September 9, 2022, who reported that they had taken a man to hospital following an incident at the Abbey Industrial Estate in Alperton, Brent.

A crime scene was set up at the estate and officers were also sent to hospital where Peter, known to family and friends as Frankie, was being treated for a life-threatening head injury. Tragically though, he died in hospital three days later on Monday, September 12.

Detectives established that Peter worked at an industrial unit on the estate and had parked his car outside a nearby unit, where Maaroufi worked. The unwritten rule on the estate was that if a car needed to be moved, someone would toot their horn and the vehicle would be moved.

However, on this day, the owner of the unit sounded his horn three times before Peter emerged from his workshop and an argument broke out between Peter and the owner of the unit.

Maaroufi took it upon himself to get involved in the argument and pushed Peter four times. Despite others trying to diffuse the situation and Peter backing away, Maaroufi punched Peter once in the face, causing him to fall backwards onto the floor and hit his head, causing a serious injury.

Following Peter’s death, a post mortem examination concluded that he had died as a result of blunt force head injury. CCTV of the incident showed a Maaroufi arguing with Peter before punching him in the face.

Maaroufi was arrested on suspicion of murder on Monday, September 12. He admitted being the person involved in this incident, but suggested that he was acting in self-defence.

Maaroufi was charged with murder but found guilty of manslaughter in a trial at Harrow Crown Court on July 12.

DCI Linda Bradley of the Met’s Specialist Crime Command led the investigation and said: “This sentencing brings to a conclusion a tragic case – Maaroufi has never explained why he decided to involve himself in this incident and why he resorted to this extreme level of violence.

“Peter’s family have not had all the answers that we hoped to get for them but I hope they can take some solace in the fact that Maaroufi has been convicted and jailed for his actions.”

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...