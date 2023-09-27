Police are appealing for witnesses after a woman in her 70s was hit by a fire engine in South London.

The woman was seriously injured after being struck on London Road at the junction with Brigstock Road by a London Fire Brigade vehicle.

A crew was responding to an emergency call at the time.

" Officers responded along with the London Ambulance Service," Met Police said.

"The pedestrian, a woman in her mid-70s, was taken to a south London hospital, where her injuries are believed to be life-changing. Her family has been informed.

"Detectives from the Met's Serious Collision Investigation Unit are carrying out enquiries to establish the circumstances.

"No arrests have been made."

Police appealed for any witnesses or drivers with dash cam footage to contact the appeal line on 020 8285 1574.

Alternatively, call 101 or post @MetCC via our X channel, quoting reference CAD 2988/26Sep.

Want a quick and expert briefing on the biggest news stories? Listen to our latest podcasts to find out What You Need To Know...