Body worn camera footage shows sprinter Ricardo Dos Santos 'fearing' for the safety of his partner and Team GB athlete Bianca Williams after police followed them minutes before searching and handcuffing them in the presence of their young son

The video was shown at a police misconduct hearing held after Mr Dos Santos and Ms Williams believed they were racially profiled during their encounter with officers in July 2020.

The international athletes were driving to their west London home from training with their then-three-month-old son in the back seat of their Mercedes.

The dramatic footage shows the moment officers shout “get out the car”, as Mr Dos Santos responds “my kid is in the car”.

The video was shown at a disciplinary hearing in south-east London where five officers could be sacked if gross misconduct is proven.

Mr Dos Santos said he was not trying to “evade” the police or driving dangerously, and that he was “just trying to get home” so that his son could reach safety, while taking questions from Nick Yeo, representing Pc Allan Casey, who was driving the police vehicle. Mr Dos Santos, 28, who competed for Portugal in the 400m sprint at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics, told the hearing on Wednesday that the “traumatic” experience had affected his performance on the track. He and Ms Williams, 29, a gold medallist in the 4x100m relays at the 2018 European and Commonwealth Games, were handcuffed and searched on suspicion of having drugs and weapons, after they pulled over outside their property. Nothing was found.

Video was shown at a police misconduct hearing

Pc Casey, Acting Sergeant (A/PS) Rachel Simpson, Pc Jonathan Clapham, Pc Michael Bond and Pc Sam Franks deny all charges. Mr Dos Santos, who often looked distressed throughout the hearing, told the panel: “I didn’t want anything to happen to my family and I wanted to get home. “I realised that the police carrier was following me and I hadn’t done anything wrong. “I was afraid for the safety of Bianca and my son.” When asked why he should be afraid of the police, Mr Dos Santos said he had “traumatic experiences” as a young black person who had been stopped by the police on “multiple occasions” in the past.

He added: “At that present moment my focus was the safety of Bianca and my son. “I wanted to get home so they (the police) could see my other vehicles and know I wasn’t evading them.” When shown body-worn footage which recorded him mocking and swearing at the officers, he accepted his behaviour, saying: “Everybody deals with trauma differently. “I laugh, sometimes I shake. I’m shaking now. I can only speak for myself and my partner – it affected her so much she had to leave the media. “She doesn’t do media appearances any more. It has affected my performance on the track. I shouldn’t be here.” Mr Dos Santos said that his language was justified because the officers came up to his car and attempted to smash the window within seconds.

