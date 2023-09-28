Part of ceiling crashes down onto usher’s desk in London courtroom

Dramatic pictures show debris scattered across a London courtroom after part of the ceiling collapsed.

The Criminal Bar Association (CBA) posted the images online showing what it called the "perilous reality" of working at Inner London crown court.

A ceiling panel crashed down above the usher's desk following a water leak. No one was injured.

The CBA said dripping and crumbling ceilings left some in the profession feeling their working lives "are not valued".

A statement added: "Health hazards of ripped carpets and chairs and broken and dirty washrooms sends an unwelcome signal to both criminal barristers, judges and all those caught up in the justice system."

It is understood the collapse it not related to the to the recent problems involving RAAC concrete.

T he Ministry of Justice has been approached for comment.

