Man charged and due to appear in court after homophobic attack at bus stop in Brixton
A man has appeared in court after a homophobic attack in south London.
Jabbard Mabounda, from south west London, appeared at Croydon Magistrates' Court on Friday, September 29.
The 31-year-old is charged with one count of racially or religiously aggravated ABH and two counts of racially or religiously aggravated assault by beating.
It comes after two men standing at a bus stop were assaulted by another man.
The two men went to hospital for treatment before being discharged.Both victims are being supported by a dedicated LGBT+ Community Liaison Officer.
It's not thought this attack is linked to another incident outside The Two Brewers on Clapham High Street on August 13.
