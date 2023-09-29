A man has appeared in court after a homophobic attack in south London.

Jabbard Mabounda, from south west London, appeared at Croydon Magistrates' Court on Friday, September 29.

The 31-year-old is charged with one count of racially or religiously aggravated ABH and two counts of racially or religiously aggravated assault by beating.

It comes after two men standing at a bus stop were assaulted by another man.

The two men went to hospital for treatment before being discharged.Both victims are being supported by a dedicated LGBT+ Community Liaison Officer.

It's not thought this attack is linked to another incident outside The Two Brewers on Clapham High Street on August 13.

